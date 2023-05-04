Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 36,000.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 751.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $153.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.