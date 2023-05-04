Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.