Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

