Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 307,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,276. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

