Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 689,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,074. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.