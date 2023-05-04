Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEUR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.