Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 63,899 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.40. 15,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,270. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.