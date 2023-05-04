Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 455,472 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 455,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 2,551,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.