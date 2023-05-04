Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 689,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

