Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $7.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $209.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,144. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.