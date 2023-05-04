Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 2,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,761. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

