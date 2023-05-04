Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $22.56 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 406,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,555,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 9.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 682,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

