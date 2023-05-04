Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,580 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.76. 2,062,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

