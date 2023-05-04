Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.14. Precigen shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 980,821 shares trading hands.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Precigen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 305,100 shares during the period.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

