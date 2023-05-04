Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.14. Precigen shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 980,821 shares trading hands.
PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Precigen Trading Up 8.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.95.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
