Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.17

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

