Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

