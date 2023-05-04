Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,245 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Portland General Electric worth $66,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 192,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

