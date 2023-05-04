Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

