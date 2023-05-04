Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

PLRX stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,295 shares of company stock worth $2,210,030. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

