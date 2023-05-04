Piper Sandler Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $28.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

