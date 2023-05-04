Piper Sandler Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $21.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.9 %

FHB stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

