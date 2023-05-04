Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.23. 11,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

