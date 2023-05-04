Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

