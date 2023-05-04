Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.23. 104,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.