Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 22,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $288,848.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,048.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

