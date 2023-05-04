Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 22,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $288,848.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,048.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
