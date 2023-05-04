Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.72. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 755,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,534.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

