Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.72. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 755,081 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
