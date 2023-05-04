Peterson Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 479,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,995. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

