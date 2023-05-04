Peterson Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 441,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.