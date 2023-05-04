Peterson Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 441,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
