Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 285,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,652. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

