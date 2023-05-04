Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.58

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and traded as low as $34.38. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 13,340 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

