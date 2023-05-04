Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $231-237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. 476,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,996. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.