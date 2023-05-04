Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51 to $0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.68 to $1.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 326,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,462. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,940. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.