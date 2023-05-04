PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 521,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

