Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.91

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.91 and traded as low as $26.00. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 14,287 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

