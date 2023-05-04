Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Maintains Rating from 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,229. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,000.33 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $308.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

