PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $30.11

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $28.35. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 838,862 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

