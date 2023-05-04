Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 1.7%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.73. 128,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 125,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Payfare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

