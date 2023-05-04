Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.42

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 31400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Paycore Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

