Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lowered by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,755. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.