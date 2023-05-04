Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $752.06 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

