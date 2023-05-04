Pavion Blue Capital LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Visa stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.46. 2,390,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,139. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

