Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $150.11. 1,412,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,524. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

