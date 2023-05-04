Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,917. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

