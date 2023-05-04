Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

Home Depot stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.