PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $18.46 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $919,599.59 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

