Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Parkland Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PKI traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$31.48. 387,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,294. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.65. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.0213178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

