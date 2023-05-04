Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.
Parkland Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of PKI traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$31.48. 387,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,294. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.65. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
