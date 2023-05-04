Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $371.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.27.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.