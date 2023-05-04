Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

