Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

PGRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 5,442,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $960.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,919.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Paramount Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

