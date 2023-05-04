Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $26.02

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 26.02, but opened at 22.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at 20.09, with a volume of 83,880 shares.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.43.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 8.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.